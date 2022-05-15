California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Littelfuse worth $16,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,032,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Littelfuse by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Littelfuse by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,796,000 after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Littelfuse by 17.6% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $1,243,881.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,735.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LFUS opened at $264.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.31 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.74 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.40%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

