California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $17,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,491,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,626,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,572,000 after acquiring an additional 615,800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,314,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,809,000 after acquiring an additional 110,286 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,305,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,741,000 after acquiring an additional 184,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,235,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,369,000 after acquiring an additional 430,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $65.24 and a one year high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.16 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 19.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.