California Public Employees Retirement System Has $18.01 Million Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $18,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on KRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at $705,879.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KRC opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.76. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $58.69 and a 1 year high of $79.06.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

