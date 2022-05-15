California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 5,917 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $16,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,192,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,951,000 after buying an additional 242,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,441,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,162,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,918,000 after buying an additional 89,407 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,098,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,500,000 after buying an additional 85,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,487,000 after buying an additional 52,437 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 3,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $220,636.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,669. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.72.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.64. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

