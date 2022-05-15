California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 698,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,163 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $18,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $104,542,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 859.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,111,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682,893 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Macy’s by 32.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 47.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Macy’s by 24.6% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,064 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $26,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $269,349.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M has been the subject of a number of research reports. OTR Global cut shares of Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Macy’s Profile (Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.