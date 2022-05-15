California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,154 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,676 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of First Solar worth $17,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Solar by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,331 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,994 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $64.25 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.69.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $42,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,947 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSLR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on First Solar from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

First Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.