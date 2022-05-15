California Public Employees Retirement System Has $17.03 Million Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $146.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.47.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,062 shares in the company, valued at $54,791,996.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $106,502.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,577.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

