California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,569 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $17,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum stock opened at $90.08 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.87.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

