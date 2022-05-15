Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,585 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $18,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.26.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Jefferies Financial Group (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.