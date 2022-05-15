Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 859,985 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 1,321.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 859,985 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Plug Power worth $26,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 11.44.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

