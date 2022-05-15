Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,130 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of KeyCorp worth $26,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY opened at $18.62 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

