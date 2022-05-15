Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,102 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $26,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Catalent by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Catalent by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in Catalent by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Catalent by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTLT opened at $98.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

