Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 17,363 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Genuine Parts worth $27,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC opened at $134.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.69 and its 200 day moving average is $131.58. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.25.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

