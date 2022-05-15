Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,302,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 85,008 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Regions Financial worth $28,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 221,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Wolfe Research lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

About Regions Financial (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.