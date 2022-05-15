Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,659 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $28,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,629,841.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.89.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $477.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $499.63 and its 200 day moving average is $493.87. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.16 and a twelve month high of $529.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

