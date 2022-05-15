Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 26,665 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,665 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Avis Budget Group worth $28,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $205.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 32.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.83.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

