BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 340 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of Tenable worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 1,220.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -81.33 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average of $52.71. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $63.61.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $405,761.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,502.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $284,764.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,646 shares of company stock valued at $15,804,607. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

