EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Stock Holdings Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 114.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.40.

EGP stock opened at $167.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $150.91 and a one year high of $229.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.70.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 45.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.83%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.