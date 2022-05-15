BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 148,998 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 148,998 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $738,964,000 after purchasing an additional 88,777 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,433,000 after purchasing an additional 567,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,779,000 after acquiring an additional 71,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in XPO Logistics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 837,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,871,000 after acquiring an additional 51,787 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.75.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded XPO Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.86.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

