AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,062 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

In other news, Director Henry A. Fernandez bought 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,425.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $5,110,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,089 shares of company stock worth $8,982,936. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

RPRX opened at $39.94 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 21.95, a current ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.96.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.00%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

