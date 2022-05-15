BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 4,635 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Ambarella worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ambarella by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after acquiring an additional 536,743 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,713,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ambarella by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ambarella by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,860,000 after acquiring an additional 204,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,033,000 after acquiring an additional 183,482 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $76.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.48 and its 200 day moving average is $140.47. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.60 and a 1 year high of $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,864,837.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $59,262.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

