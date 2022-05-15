BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 822 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $186.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.76. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $211.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.71 and a 200-day moving average of $172.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 25.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $797,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $4,517,655.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,634 shares of company stock worth $24,280,557 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

