AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 148.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,539 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 292,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,444,000 after buying an additional 168,976 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAIN. Mizuho decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Consumer Edge raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

HAIN opened at $27.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.39. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

