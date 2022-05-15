LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 168.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,105 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.12% of LHC Group worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LHC Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $787,844,000 after buying an additional 302,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in LHC Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,281,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $514,825,000 after buying an additional 85,022 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in LHC Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,960,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 667,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,260,000 after purchasing an additional 118,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 666,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,642,000 after purchasing an additional 131,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $164.50 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $223.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.07 and a 200-day moving average of $140.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LHCG shares. Benchmark lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $172.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, LHC Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.20.

LHC Group Profile (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.