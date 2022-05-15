The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 10.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 68.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 50,204 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Western Union by 18.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 144.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

NYSE:WU opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.92. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. Western Union’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

