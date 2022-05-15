BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,342 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.13% of Select Medical worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Select Medical by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Select Medical by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Select Medical by 53.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEM. Bank of America cut their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

SEM opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.29. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Select Medical’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

