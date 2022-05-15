Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Holdings Boosted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) by 1,457.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,768 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,780 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 193.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 401,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 264,316 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter worth about $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $3.53 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is presently 15.43%.

SID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

