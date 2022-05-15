Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 274,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 448.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 577,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 67,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 5,495.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares during the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBD. Bank of America upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of CBD opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.43%.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Éxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

