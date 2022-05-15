Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in XPeng by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in XPeng by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in XPeng by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $22.82 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 5.39.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. CLSA started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.91.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

