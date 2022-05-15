Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 353,608 Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 353,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 390,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 127,643 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 69,636.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 53,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 52,924 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 649,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 289,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 265.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,419,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TELL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

Shares of TELL stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 73.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

