Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 6,640 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 58.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,491 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 18.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIRI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.24.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.14 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

