Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.19 Million Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,905 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Baozun as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Baozun by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baozun in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.05.

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. Baozun Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $38.15.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

