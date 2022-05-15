Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 10,183 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 239.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,183 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Amdocs by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 337.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average of $77.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $84.50.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.29. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.43%.

DOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

