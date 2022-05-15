Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 58,034 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $707,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,775,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $4,311,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Shares of BMRN opened at $77.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.75. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.41.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $841,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,214,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,786,429. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

