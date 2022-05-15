Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) by 231.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,302 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 113.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 19,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ELP opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.50. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.537 per share. This is a boost from Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.87%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

