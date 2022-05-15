Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 8,792,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,648,000 after buying an additional 2,505,759 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 105.1% during the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,902,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $46,537,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 236.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,225,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 860,864 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,518,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,843,000 after purchasing an additional 849,511 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

NYSE FNF opened at $40.84 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.87 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $48.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Fidelity National Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.