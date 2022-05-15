Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 721,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 49,780 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco were worth $16,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth $5,531,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Invesco by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,182,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,219,000 after acquiring an additional 31,944 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Invesco by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 85,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Invesco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

In other Invesco news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $3,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,459,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,140,834 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

