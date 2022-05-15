Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 75,920 SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 71,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

In other news, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $153,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 355,297 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,632 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

