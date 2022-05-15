Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,061 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OZK. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 47.54%. The company had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

