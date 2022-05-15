Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Stifel Financial worth $16,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 91,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.94 per share, with a total value of $619,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,223,470.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $62.61 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $58.43 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.56.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.05%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SF. StockNews.com began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

