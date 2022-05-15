Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 4,197 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.40% of TrueCar worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,986 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,492,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TRUE opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $296.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.01. TrueCar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59.

TrueCar ( NASDAQ:TRUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $45.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRUE shares. Craig Hallum cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on TrueCar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TrueCar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

