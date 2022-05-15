California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $16,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,904,000 after purchasing an additional 75,526 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at about $823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total value of $1,634,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,644.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,849.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,514 shares of company stock worth $240,032 and sold 25,000 shares worth $4,155,200. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $146.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.05 and its 200 day moving average is $177.82. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $136.74 and a 1 year high of $208.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

Concentrix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.