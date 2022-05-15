Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stake Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,766 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $17,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Newell Brands by 22.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Newell Brands by 4.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 16.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

