California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 396 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $17,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.20.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $101.23 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.28 and a 12-month high of $138.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.49 and a 200-day moving average of $119.22.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

