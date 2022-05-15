Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 415 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 486.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 438.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagen alerts:

SGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.62.

Seagen stock opened at $135.63 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $192.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $2,289,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 319 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $46,038.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,445.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,301 shares of company stock valued at $9,618,587 in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.