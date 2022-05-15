California Public Employees Retirement System Has $16.52 Million Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Casey’s General Stores worth $16,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

CASY opened at $207.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.24. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

