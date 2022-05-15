Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 6,873 Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Landstar System by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.83.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $155.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $139.12 and a one year high of $188.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.60. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

