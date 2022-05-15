California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,990 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of AGNC Investment worth $17,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.01%.

AGNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.85.

AGNC Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.