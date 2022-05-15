Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.26 Million Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 147,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOW by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,800,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,702 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NOW by 1,247.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 974,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 901,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NOW by 172.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 585,412 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NOW by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 565,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 308,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NOW by 65.6% during the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 723,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 286,735 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.71. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.42 million. NOW had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

