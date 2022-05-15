California Public Employees Retirement System Has $17.54 Million Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,428 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Brunswick worth $17,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BC opened at $79.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.56. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $72.71 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

BC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on Brunswick from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

